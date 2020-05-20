Jennie L. (DeJanerio) Coleage 92 of Louisville, passed away Friday afternoon in San Jose, California. Jennie was born on January 27, 1928 in Canton to the late Michael and Adeline (Falcone) DeJanerio. She was a graduate of McKinley High School and was an avid Bulldog fan. Jennie was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was a retired employee of Louisville Middle Schools where she was employed for 24 years as head cook.Jennie was also preceded in death by her husband Robert on December 31, 2009. She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann (Gordon) Heinrich of San Jose, California and son Michael Cole of Louisville. Two grandsons Ryan Heinrich, Michael Cole II, sister Rose Sanchez, and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends will be received Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 am at St. Louis Parish with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Rossi (330)492-5830