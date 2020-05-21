Jennie L.(DeJanerio) ColeFamily and friends will be received Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 am at St. Louis Parish with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Rossi (330)492-5830