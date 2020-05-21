Jennie L. (DeJanerio) Cole
Jennie L.

(DeJanerio) Cole

Family and friends will be received Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 am at St. Louis Parish with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Repository on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
MAY
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Parish
