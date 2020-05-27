Jennie L. (DeJaneiro) Coleage 92 of Louisville, passed away Friday afternoon in San Jose, Calif. Jennie was born on Jan. 27, 1928 in Canton to the late Michael and Adeline (Falcone) DeJaneiro. She was a graduate of McKinley High School and was an avid Bulldog fan. Jennie was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was a retired employee of Louisville Middle Schools where she was employed for 24 years as head cook. Her life revolved around her marriage where they did everything together as King and Queen of the Family Campers with RVs. Her favorite memories were full of line dancing, traveling the world, and art where she specialized in ceramics.Jennie was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert on Dec. 31, 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Gordon) Heinrich of San Jose, Calif., and son, Michael Cole of Louisville; two grandsons, Ryan Heinrich, Michael Cole II; sister, Rose Sanchez, and many nieces and nephews.Family and friend will be received Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Parish with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Rossi (330)492-5830