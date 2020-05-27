Jennie L. (DeJaneiro) Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie L. (DeJaneiro) Cole

age 92 of Louisville, passed away Friday afternoon in San Jose, Calif. Jennie was born on Jan. 27, 1928 in Canton to the late Michael and Adeline (Falcone) DeJaneiro. She was a graduate of McKinley High School and was an avid Bulldog fan. Jennie was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was a retired employee of Louisville Middle Schools where she was employed for 24 years as head cook. Her life revolved around her marriage where they did everything together as King and Queen of the Family Campers with RVs. Her favorite memories were full of line dancing, traveling the world, and art where she specialized in ceramics.

Jennie was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert on Dec. 31, 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Gordon) Heinrich of San Jose, Calif., and son, Michael Cole of Louisville; two grandsons, Ryan Heinrich, Michael Cole II; sister, Rose Sanchez, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friend will be received Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Parish with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved