Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Jennie L. (Tortora) Quinn

Age 89 of North Canton, passed away Saturday evening. Born in Wierton, W.Va, to the late Salvatore and Sara (D'Imico) Tortora; she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Quinn; sister, Eleanor Maisano; brothers, James Tortora and Herman Tortora. Jennie was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. She was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. An avid reader, Jennie enjoyed ceramics and her friends at TOPPS. She retired after 22 years from the Hoover Company.

Jennie is survived by her children, Sam Quinn, Ellie Nasser, Colleen (Joe) Boni all of Canton, Carol (Vance) Brown of Hartville; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A bereavement luncheon will be held at St. Anthony/All Saints Church following the burial.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019
