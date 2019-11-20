|
Jennie (Corsi) Mastroine
age 96 of Waynesburg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Cherishing her memory are daughters, Mary Jo (Greg) Misko, Karen (Michael) May, Toniann; son, Terry; and granddaughter, Alexis Misko (Kevin) Chirnside. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Mastroine in 1991; parents, Luigi and Eugenia (Giannelli) Corsi; sisters, Julia Kaminski, Nickel Bersaglini; brothers: John, Mike, and Gino Corsi.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Joseph Zamary celebrant. Interment was in Sandy Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019