|
|
Jennifer M. (George) Williams
age 45, of Waynesburg, passed away Wed., April 22, 2020, in Aultman Hospital after a brief illness. She was born March 12, 1975 in Canton, a daughter of the late William George and her mother and step-father, Gail (Essig) and Monte Kemmerling, and had been a Waynesburg resident 22 years. Jen was a 1994 graduate of Perry High School and had been employed twenty-one years at Synchrony Financial as a Collections Associate. She was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church and the Sandy Valley Band Boosters. Jen loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, spending time with her daughters, drinking coffee, sitting by the fire with her cats, boating on Lake Mohawk, reading a good book, and spending time with her great niece and great-nephews. Most of all Jen loved watching her daughters play softball and soccer, and playing in the marching band.
In addition to her mother and step-father, Jen is survived by her husband, Marc W. Williams, with whom she would have celebrated their 22nd Wedding Anniversary on May 2nd, two beautiful daughters, Mandi and Holly, her in-laws, Larry and Ronda Williams, two sisters, Kathleen (Tim) Guth, and Amy (Steve) Mincks, brothers-in-law, Kevin (Stephanie) Williams, and Mike (Katie) Williams, four nieces, two nephews, one great-niece and three great-nephews.
Due to health concerns a private family service will be held in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jennifer's memory may be made to her family to help defray medical and funeral expenses. When the COVID-19 crisis is over a Celebration of Jennifer's Life will be held at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home and will be announced on our Web Site and in The Repository. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020