Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Jennifer N. "Jenn" Black


1979 - 2020
Jennifer N. "Jenn" Black Obituary
Jennifer (Jenn) N. Black

Age 40 of Canal Fulton passed away Wednesday. Jenn was born in Canton on September 9, 1979. She was a 1997 graduate of Central Catholic high school. Jenn attended The Ohio State University where she studied in the A.I.T. Program. Jenn was an animal lover who was an accomplished Equestrian rider. She also showed horses on the AQHA circuit.

Jenn is survived by her two sons, Logan Bowman-Black (Olivia McCracken), and Ethen Winter; father and mother, Barry and Marsha Black; brother, Gregg Black; grandmother, Monica DeChiara; fiance', Dan Winter; aunt, Karen McKelley; uncle, Robert Dayton and many cousins.

Due to Coronavirus there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be on Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. There will be a celebration of Jennifer's life at a later date.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
