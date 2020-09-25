1/1
Jennifer Sue Harter
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Sue Harter

Was born in Millersburg, Ohio on January 12, 1974 to Brenda Hostler and Donald Oswald. She will be missed by her husband, Don Harter. Her memory will be cherished by her five kids, Jalen Shelton, Braycen Shelton, Alexandria Shelton, Kenedee Pawul, Bailee Pawul. She also had nieces and nephews.

Jennifer was a vibrant person, always ready to greet you with a smile and a hug. She loves deeply and unconditionally. Jennifer is remembered by so many for her love of life and an adventurous spirit.

In high school Jennifer was a cheerleader and waitress at Winesburg restaurant yet she always made time for her friends. After high school she became a registered nurse for 16 years where she later retired. Jennifer was the one person people always trusted with their problems. Jennifer was a faithful friend. She will be missed by many.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved