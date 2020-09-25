Jennifer Sue Harter
Was born in Millersburg, Ohio on January 12, 1974 to Brenda Hostler and Donald Oswald. She will be missed by her husband, Don Harter. Her memory will be cherished by her five kids, Jalen Shelton, Braycen Shelton, Alexandria Shelton, Kenedee Pawul, Bailee Pawul. She also had nieces and nephews.
Jennifer was a vibrant person, always ready to greet you with a smile and a hug. She loves deeply and unconditionally. Jennifer is remembered by so many for her love of life and an adventurous spirit.
In high school Jennifer was a cheerleader and waitress at Winesburg restaurant yet she always made time for her friends. After high school she became a registered nurse for 16 years where she later retired. Jennifer was the one person people always trusted with their problems. Jennifer was a faithful friend. She will be missed by many.
