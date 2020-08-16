1/1
Jenny (Anna G. Thomas) Forman
1926 - 2020
Jenny (Anna G. Thomas) Forman

94, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Grande Assisted Living in North Canton, Ohio. A member of St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton. She was born in Louisville, Ky., to James K. and Margaret A. (Whalen) Thomas, March 13, 1926. Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Carl (Bugs) Forman; her parents; sisters, Elizabeth Elliott, Louise Henley and Gladys Schmidt, and brothers, Tony and Irvin Thomas. She is survived by her daughters, Carla Groom (Don) of North Canton and Donna Forman of Duluth, Ga; grandchildren, Kevin Groom (Erica) of Amherst, Ohio and Melissa Groom of North Canton; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Reagan and Maddox Groom; brother, Donnie (Jeannine) Thomas of Louisville; sisters-in-law, Catherine Thomas and Pat Thomason of Louisville; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jenny worked at the Kentucky Inspection Bureau after high school. During Carl's military career, they lived in Italy, Korea, Columbus, Ohio and Kentucky. In the 30 years of her Army life, Jenny started and worked with the enlisted men's wives' clubs from Verona, IT to Ft. Knox, Ky. Jenny was a talented Homemaker and worked 10 years at The Ohio State University. After retirement, they settled back in Louisville and later moved to North Canton. She loved her family, cooking, sewing, embroidery, and sports, especially Ohio State football and U of L basketball. Jenny always had a kind word and a hug for everyone; she will be greatly missed!

Services were held in Louisville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. in Jenny Forman's name.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
