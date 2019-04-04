|
|
Jenny J. (Carbone) Cerreta 1924-2019
"Together Again"
age 94 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Jenny was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Carmela (DiSimone) Carbone on October 7, 1924. She was a 1942 graduate of McKinley High School. Jenny's first job out of school, was drafting America's young men into World War II, working for the local Draft Board. She then had a nineteen-year career as a Bookkeeper for Canton Municipal Court, taking a hiatus during her career to raise and care for her family. Jenny was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, the Canton Garden Club and the Delta Sigma Kappa service sorority. She was an avid gardener, and could always be seen working in her yard, even raking leaves up until the snow fell this past year. She had a true green thumb, loved playing golf, rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and eating sweets - Jenny loved chocolate!
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lewis M. Cerreta; brothers Donald and Joseph Carbone, and sisters Ann Cushing and Mary Arena. Jenny is survived by children Beverly A. (Scott) Capper, Denise E. Cerreta and Diane Cerreta (Joe) Hall; grandchildren Stephen, Laura, and Thomas (Kaitlyn) Capper, and Lance, Julie and Amy Hall; and one great-grandson James Capper.
Family and friends will be received Saturday at Little Flower Catholic Parish from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sancta Clara Monastery (4200 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44714) or Community Hospice (716 Commercial Ave. S.W. New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663).
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019