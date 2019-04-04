Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Cerreta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny J. (Carbone) Cerreta


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jenny J. (Carbone) Cerreta Obituary
Jenny J. (Carbone) Cerreta 1924-2019

"Together Again"

age 94 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Jenny was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Carmela (DiSimone) Carbone on October 7, 1924. She was a 1942 graduate of McKinley High School. Jenny's first job out of school, was drafting America's young men into World War II, working for the local Draft Board. She then had a nineteen-year career as a Bookkeeper for Canton Municipal Court, taking a hiatus during her career to raise and care for her family. Jenny was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, the Canton Garden Club and the Delta Sigma Kappa service sorority. She was an avid gardener, and could always be seen working in her yard, even raking leaves up until the snow fell this past year. She had a true green thumb, loved playing golf, rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and eating sweets - Jenny loved chocolate!

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lewis M. Cerreta; brothers Donald and Joseph Carbone, and sisters Ann Cushing and Mary Arena. Jenny is survived by children Beverly A. (Scott) Capper, Denise E. Cerreta and Diane Cerreta (Joe) Hall; grandchildren Stephen, Laura, and Thomas (Kaitlyn) Capper, and Lance, Julie and Amy Hall; and one great-grandson James Capper.

Family and friends will be received Saturday at Little Flower Catholic Parish from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sancta Clara Monastery (4200 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44714) or Community Hospice (716 Commercial Ave. S.W. New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663).

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now