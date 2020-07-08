Jenny (Gabriele) Luchitz93, passed away July 7, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1926 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Florence (Norcia) Gabriele. Jenny is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul, a WWII Pearl Harbor survivor; brothers, Joseph, Armand and Michael; sisters, Baby Gabriele and Katherine Potter; and very recently, son-in-law, Edward Martell. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Martell; granddaughters, Tiffany (Michael Lively) and Courtney (Eric Cantale); great grandson, Luke Lively; sisters, Rosie Price, Wanda and Rhoda Gabriele, Gloria Jean DiChiara; and many nieces and nephews.Jenny was a 1944 Canton McKinley graduate and one of ten siblings in her Italian family. She worked at the famous Mergus Restaurant in downtown Canton. Her grandfather, John Norcia, immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, and started the legendary Norcia's Bakery in Canton, Ohio. She would talk of how the family bakery & grocery store helped to keep her family fed during the Great Depression. Jenny was known for her delicious spaghetti and meatballs. Even though her granddaughters watched her make it and tried to write down the recipe, it was strictly done by taste, making it nearly impossible for others to replicate. Those who knew Jenny will fondly remember that you could always count on her to know the daily weather forecast. She gave generously to others and always had a treat for her grandchildren when they visited. She was also a dedicated Cleveland Indians baseball fan. Jenny was a member of the Church of God for over 50 years and enjoyed both attending church and fellowship with friends and family. She was a student of the Bible and read it every day.Per her wishes, she will be cremated and buried next to her husband.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)