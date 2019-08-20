|
Jerald Meeker Wennerstrom
age 84, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his Canal Fulton home on August 17, 2019. Jerry was born on August 15, 1935, in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, to Edwin Oscar and Ila Wennerstrom. After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Engineering from Pennsylvania State University, he started working for Babcock and Wilcox. He met his wife, June, in Chile while working there. They were married in 1966, and had two sons, Christopher and Brian. They moved to Canal Fulton in 1971, where he lived for the rest of his life. He worked for Babcox and Wilcox until retirement in 2002. He was constantly involved in his sons' academic, sport, and musical lives, throughout their school and college years. Later he showed the same commitment in the lives of his grandchildren. His interests included training his Huskies, Tarsu and Prince, for sled dog races and dog shows. He helped start the Northwest-Jackson Soccer League and was a soccer referee during the 1980's and 90's. He attended Northwest High School sporting and band events for the last three decades. He and June travelled to their cabin in Jerry's Pennsylvania home town often during the spring, summer, and fall. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, June (Maxwell) Wennerstrom; his parents; brother, William "Willy" Edwin Wennerstrom; and sister, Nellie Lou Glover of State College, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by son, Christopher Maxwell Wennerstrom, his wife Amy and grandsons, Hunter, Braden, and Kaleb; and son, Brian Edwin Wennerstrom, his wife Marnita, and grandchildren Alec, Ethan, Trey, Carson, Kylie, Alanna, Chloe and Sienna.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 on Friday,
August 23rd., at Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Road, New Franklin, Ohio 44319 with a Funeral
Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019