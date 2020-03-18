Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721

Jerald W. Dauer


1937 - 2020
Jerald W. Dauer Obituary
Jerald W. Dauer

83, of Plain Twp., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Windsor Medical Center. He was born in Canton on January 10, 1937 to the late William and Emma Dauer. Jerald was employed in steel sales at Koppers for 35 years and retired from East Ohio Machine. He had a passion for golf, and hit five holes-in-one. He was a member of Alliance Country Club and North Canton Elks Lodge. Jerald and his wife Linda, wintered in Venice, FL where they had many dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves his loving wife Linda, whom he married on February 6, 1960; two sons, Michael (Tami) Dauer and Doug (Dee) Dauer; his grandchildren, Brandon (Alisa) Dauer, Brianna (Cameron) Witt, Seth (Carli) Dauer and Katii Dauer and great-grandchildren Alexander and Samuel.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020
