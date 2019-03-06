Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Jeremy S. Barstow


Jeremy S. Barstow
Jeremy S. Barstow Obituary
Jeremy S. Barstow 1978-2019

Age 40, passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 3, 2019 in his home. He was born December 25, 1978 in Canton to Richard D. and Jean (Rohrer) Barstow. Jeremy was a 1998 graduate of Canton South High School.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Marie Rohrer; one uncle, Dan Rohrer. Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Nicole L. (Linder) to whom he was married 17 years; two beloved children, Chase A. and Reeselin M. Barstow; his parents, Rich and Jean Barstow; brother, Lucas Barstow (Justin Marcoaldi); father-in-law, Richard Linder; mother-in-law, Linda (Joe) McElroy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many extended family members.

Friends and family will be received Thursday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. There will be no other services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
