Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Polish American Citizen Club
Canton , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEREMY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEREMY WILLIAMS


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEREMY WILLIAMS Obituary
Jeremy Williams

Jeremy Scott Williams born on March 12, 1981 passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Thomas and grandfather Murray Williams.

He is survived by father Mike Thomas, sister Stephanie Williams, and grandmother Clara Williams; children Shauna, Jeremy, Destiny, Elizabeth, and Jaxon Williams; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

There will be a celebration of Jeremy's life on July 13, 2019 at The Polish American Citizen Club in Canton Ohio from 3p-8p.
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.