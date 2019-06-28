|
Jeremy Williams
Jeremy Scott Williams born on March 12, 1981 passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Thomas and grandfather Murray Williams.
He is survived by father Mike Thomas, sister Stephanie Williams, and grandmother Clara Williams; children Shauna, Jeremy, Destiny, Elizabeth, and Jaxon Williams; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
There will be a celebration of Jeremy's life on July 13, 2019 at The Polish American Citizen Club in Canton Ohio from 3p-8p.
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019