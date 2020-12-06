1/1
Jerilynn Mary Rae Anne Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerilynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerilynn Mary Rae Anne Taylor

age 71, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28th, 2020. She was born April 7th, 1949 in Cambridge, Ohio, and graduated in 1967 from Canton McKinley High School. Jerilynn loved her family and her beloved dog BenJoseph. She was the happiest in her garden with dirty hands.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Beynon; mother, Jeroie Frame, and sister, Jeroie Sue McGuire. She is survived by husband, Tom Crowley; her children, Joel (Jennifer) Adamski, John (Stacy) Adamski, Brandi (Drue) Keller, and Daniel (Misty) Hegal; niece, Melissa (Boomer) Hastry: granddaughters, Olivia, Sophia, Ava, and Julia Hegal; grandsons, Joel, Dylan, and Ethan Adamski; and great-grandchildren.

A public graveside service will be on Monday, Dec. 7th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W. North Canton, Ohio 44720. All attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, send donations in her memory to the Koolen-de Vries Syndrome Foundation (kdvsfoundation.org.) To read the complete obituary or send condolences to the family, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneeberger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved