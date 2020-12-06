Jerilynn Mary Rae Anne Taylor
age 71, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28th, 2020. She was born April 7th, 1949 in Cambridge, Ohio, and graduated in 1967 from Canton McKinley High School. Jerilynn loved her family and her beloved dog BenJoseph. She was the happiest in her garden with dirty hands.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Beynon; mother, Jeroie Frame, and sister, Jeroie Sue McGuire. She is survived by husband, Tom Crowley; her children, Joel (Jennifer) Adamski, John (Stacy) Adamski, Brandi (Drue) Keller, and Daniel (Misty) Hegal; niece, Melissa (Boomer) Hastry: granddaughters, Olivia, Sophia, Ava, and Julia Hegal; grandsons, Joel, Dylan, and Ethan Adamski; and great-grandchildren.
A public graveside service will be on Monday, Dec. 7th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W. North Canton, Ohio 44720. All attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, send donations in her memory to the Koolen-de Vries Syndrome Foundation (kdvsfoundation.org
.) To read the complete obituary or send condolences to the family, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237