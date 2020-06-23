Jermaine E. Gaitor
1985 - 2020
Jermaine E. Gaitor

went to be with the Lord. The Lord called another one of his angels home on June 11, 2020. Jermaine was born on Jan. 6, 1985. He attended Timken High School, but received his diploma later on in life. Jermaine was a family man, first and utmost. He loved his family with the greatest passion. Jermaine was a successful entrepreneur, and business owner. He had a love for his music, basketball, selling and detailing cars, promoting event, and talking on the phone. Jermaine had a natural ability to bring people together, whether it was thru promoting an event, planning a special occasion; or organizing a family gathering. He was very dedicated to his loving wife, Sharea, and a very doting dad to his children, Ivan, Ja'Laya, and Amoni, Da'hmyia. He loved and cherished his entire family, including his lifelong friends and business partners, Corey Groce, Jerrod Ballard, Marcus Munford, Jeff Carter, Troy Williams and Lamar.

Jermaine was preceded in death by his father, James E. Gaitor, who passionately called him "Mainy"; his grandparents, Excell Alexander Sr. (who helped raise him), and John Owens; great-grandparents, Martha Mary Moore, and Lou Emma Backie,; his beloved brother, Jamar E. Johnson, and sister-in-law, Summer Jenkins. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his best friend, his soul mate, his loving, and devoted wife, Sharea Gaitor, who he loved with all of his heart; his children, Ivan and Ja'Laya Gaitor, who he was so very proud of; mother, Tanji; grandmother, Umbal Jean Owens, and Maggie Alexander (who helped raise him) and who he adored; brothers, Justin Johnson, Joshua Johnson; father-in-law, Ronald Davidson; mother-in-law, Vernell Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Rontia Dunbar, Shanna Jenkins, Shayla Davidson, Ashlee L., Nyeisha Broyles; brothers-in-law, Ronald Jenkins, Shavar Davidson, Jeff Dunbar, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, aunts, uncles, and lifelong friends. Jermaine brought joy to everyone he met. He went out of his way to please and make everyone happy. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Services were held at Trinity Gospel Temple, where Pastor Dana Gammill eulogized. Interment at West Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
June 17, 2020
Been like a big brother to me since I was 16 taught me alot of things in life great friend great father never wavered I thank you for giving me a memorable 14 years man Im gone miss you my boy.....from god we come from god we must return....!praying for rea the kids and all involved I love you bro
Khris Conley
Friend
June 16, 2020
Sending love and light to your wife and children. I love you maine!
Sheena Jones
Family
