Jerome "Jay" E. Hudson
age 61 of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on February 04, 2019. He was born in Eustis, Florida on September 24, 1957 to the late Doris Mae Hudson and Jerome Sanders. Jay was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School and was involved with the school television station.
Jay's Homegoing Celebration will be at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11a.m. Elder Jelynn Stinson of Morning Star UHC will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8p.m. on Thursday, February 14th and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Massillon Cemetery.
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019