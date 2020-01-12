Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses
3611 Lesh Road N.E.
Canton, OH
JEROME H. HOSSLER

JEROME H. HOSSLER Obituary
Jerome H. Hossler

age 94, passed away on December 26, 2019. He was born in Canton, OH, to the late Lester and Ruth Hossler and was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine, whom he dearly loved. Jerry was a 1949 graduate of Case Western Reserve and was an attorney in Canton for 68 years. Jerry was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1944 and was a very active member for over 75 years in the congregation.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Tim) Clouser; his granddaughter, Danielle (Derek) Boyer; and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Gavin Boyer; and his sister-in-law, Danielle Irving.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses at 3611 Lesh Road N.E., Canton, OH on January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
