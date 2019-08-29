|
Jerrold Shaffer
84, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2019 after a serious illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 7, 1935 to the late Jerrold and Opal (Lloyd) Shaffer. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jane (Johnson) Shaffer of 62 years. He is survived by his daughters, Jody (Jim) Tortora, Julie (Bryan) Werner; grandsons, Cory (Jess) Baughman, Cody (Tasha) Baughman, and two great-grandsons, David Baughman and Bryce Baughman; sisters, Irene Peterson, Joyce Asher, and brother, Richard Shaffer. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Howard Shaffer. He lives behind numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his nieces, Kim Chapman and Shelly Croston for all their love and support.
In his later years of life he resided to Naples, Fla. He was known for his kindness and generosity to all his neighbors in his community. Jerry enjoyed gardening and loved tending his Orchids. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Family and friends will be received at the Waco Church of Christ on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019