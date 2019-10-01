|
|
Jerry A. Little
76, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019. He was born on Nov. 5, 1942 the son of the late Joseph and Mary Little. Jerry retired from Republic Steel after 45 years of service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. His greatest love was for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jim Little and Karen Spence; and beloved son, Jeff Little. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet M. Little; children, Fred Kisamore, Tina Sheaks (Terry Barr), and Bob (Tomoko) Little; grandchildren, Danielle, Heather (Doug), Josh (Julie), Tyler, Fred Jr., Kai, and Sho; great-grandchildren, Douglas, Connor, and Teegan; brother, Richard (Diane) Little; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL 705 Raff Rd SW) where services will be held at 7 p.m. with Amy Downard as Celebrant. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019