Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:45 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Jerry Ashbaugh


1944 - 2020
Jerry Ashbaugh Obituary
Jerry Ashbaugh

age 75, a lifetime resident of North Canton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1944 in Canton, Ohio to the late James and Miriam (Sieber) Ashbaugh. Jerry was a member of the North Canton Eagles, the VFW, and the American Legion. He enjoyed the outdoors, and loved fishing and boating. He will be remembered as a very caring person with many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dave and Tom. He is survived by his daughter, Lara Ashbaugh of California.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the North Canton Eagles Lodge. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. The North Canton Eagles will honor Jerry with a service on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Post #44. Oh-Wee-Oh!
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
