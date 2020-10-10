1/2
Jerry B. Vales
1940 - 2020
Jerry B. Vales

80 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020, he was born on February 24, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio. Jerry attended Washington High School class 58', after which he served in The United States Navy aboard the USS Princeton. After returning to Massillon/Canton area and bartended at the old Town & Country restaurant in Perry township. After it closed he moved to Texas where he meet his wife Sharon, and ended up in the Sunshine State.

Sharon preceded him in death in March of this year. Also preceded by his brother, John S. Vales; his sister, Judy Burncik; and his parents, Joseph and Adelaide (Bone) Vales. He is survived by his son, Brent (Amy) Vales of St. Louis; his daughter, Lalana Vales of Massillon; niece, Cindy (Vales) Hickman; great nephews, Donny and Johnny Hickman of Massillon; grandchildren: Morgan, AJ, MacKenzie and Corbin; and one great- granddaughter, Hudson, and many step-grandchildren.

He loved his fishing, dogs and being outside gardening, but he never quite grew that famed green thumb as his brother John (Uncle Sammy) Vales Lol.

His wishes were to be creamated with No calling hours.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2020.
