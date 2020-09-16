1/1
Jerry Berl Tarbet
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Berl Tarbet

age 87 of Malvern, passed away at the Arbors of Minerva on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Jerry was born in Bayard, Ohio on April 18, 1933 to the late Frank "Jersey" and Ruby Pearl (Turvey) Tarbet. Jerry retired from TRW and PCC Airfoils with 39 years of service. Before and after retiring, he loved to tinker and restore his two Willy's Jeeps that he drove in several parades. Jerry proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Zellars 777 Destroyer. For several years of his late life, Jerry suffered with macular degeneration, leukemia, and Parkinson's. The last couple of months on this earth were saddened and lonely due to the corona virus because his family could not be with him. Now may he rest in peace with his family and friends in heaven. Til we all meet again, we love him and God bless him.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly (Fincher) Tarbet whom he married Aug. 22, 1961. He had four children, two sons, James Richard (Sally) of Minerva and Jeffrey Donald Tarbet of Malvern; a daughter Terre Sue Ouwehand of Carpenteria, Calif., and a son Michael Todd Ouwehand of Santa Fe, New Mexico who were adopted by Bill Ouwehand; one granddaughter, Presley Jamison Tarbet who was the pride and joy of his life; a brother-in-law, James (Connie) McCort of Malvern; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Ray, Richard, Rodney, and James.

There will be no services; his wishes were to be cremated. The family would like to thank Arbors and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E, Uniontown OH 44685. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 15, 2020
Remembering all of our hard work In Sandblast ! Good memories !
Linda &Bob Crouse
Friend
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
September 15, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to each of you. Jerry was a wonderful person. He will be missed by so many.
Pam Bragg
September 15, 2020
Prayers to Jimmy,Sally and Family!
Jacki Bettis Reed
September 15, 2020
Dear Beverly & family, My heartfelt sympathy. Prayers and thoughts are with you.
Kathy Mack
September 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gregory Rhodes
September 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Doug and Patti Lewis
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janie (Neidig) snyder
Friend
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved