Jerry E. Engelage 87 of Massillon died Friday, October 30, 2020 in New Dawn Nursing Home, Dover. Born September 9, 1933 in Dover, Ohio to the late Earl M. and Florence G. (Mulheim) Engel. He was a Canton resident most of his life. Jerry retired from Canton Local Schools in 1985 after 30 years of service and had previously been employed as a bus driver with Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 15 years.Preceded in death by his wife, Darla Engel in July of 2020 and a brother, Bob Engel. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Paul Farley, Sharon and Vince Abraham; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Barbara Engel; one sister-in-law, Helen Engel; two nephews and one niece.There will be no services at Jerry's request. Memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525