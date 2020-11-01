1/1
Jerry E. Engel
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry E. Engel

age 87 of Massillon died Friday, October 30, 2020 in New Dawn Nursing Home, Dover. Born September 9, 1933 in Dover, Ohio to the late Earl M. and Florence G. (Mulheim) Engel. He was a Canton resident most of his life. Jerry retired from Canton Local Schools in 1985 after 30 years of service and had previously been employed as a bus driver with Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 15 years.

Preceded in death by his wife, Darla Engel in July of 2020 and a brother, Bob Engel. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Paul Farley, Sharon and Vince Abraham; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Barbara Engel; one sister-in-law, Helen Engel; two nephews and one niece.

There will be no services at Jerry's request. Memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved