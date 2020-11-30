Jerry L. Hershberger82, of Wilmot, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Wilmot on June 10, 1938 to the late Joe N. and Beautrus (Reed) Hershberger and had lived his entire life in Wilmot. He was a US Army veteran and retired from Sears following 45 years of service. He was the owner of the former Hershey's Creme Chalet and had worked for the Village of Wilmot Street Department.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Baird) Hershberger; step-son, Ron (Mary) Troyer of Sugarcreek; granddaughters, Cambia and Charlene; two great grandchildren; a sister, Betty (David) McMerrell of Massillon; a nephew, Chris McMerrell and a great-niece, Summer McMerrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard.Friends may call on Tuesday from 10-11:00 am at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton. Private family services will follow with burial with military honors at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252