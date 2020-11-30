1/1
Jerry L. Hershberger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry L. Hershberger

82, of Wilmot, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Wilmot on June 10, 1938 to the late Joe N. and Beautrus (Reed) Hershberger and had lived his entire life in Wilmot. He was a US Army veteran and retired from Sears following 45 years of service. He was the owner of the former Hershey's Creme Chalet and had worked for the Village of Wilmot Street Department.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Baird) Hershberger; step-son, Ron (Mary) Troyer of Sugarcreek; granddaughters, Cambia and Charlene; two great grandchildren; a sister, Betty (David) McMerrell of Massillon; a nephew, Chris McMerrell and a great-niece, Summer McMerrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 10-11:00 am at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton. Private family services will follow with burial with military honors at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. Mount Eaton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved