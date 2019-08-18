Home

Bartley Funeral Home
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Jerry Nicolet
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
400 West High Street
Minerva, OH
Jerry L. Nicolet

Jerry L. Nicolet Obituary
Jerry L. Nicolet

Funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 400 West High Street, Minerva OH, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Fr Victor Cinson of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Massillon OH. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7:45 p.m.

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley Funeral Home

330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019
