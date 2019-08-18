|
Jerry L. Nicolet
Funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 400 West High Street, Minerva OH, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Fr Victor Cinson of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Massillon OH. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley Funeral Home
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019