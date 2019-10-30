|
Jerry L. Rowan
age 80, of Navarre died Monday, October 28, 2019 in his home following an extended illness. Born February 25, 1939 in Navarre, Ohio to the late Harold and Violet (Click) Rowan. He was a life resident of the Massillon/ Navarre area. Jerry retired from Superior Brand Meats with 20 years of service and had previously been employed with the Canton Baptist Temple where he was a longtime member. Jerry loved going to church, golfing and the Massillon Tigers.
Preceded in death by two brothers, Raymon and Glenn Rowan; a sister, Donna Rowan. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sherill K (Durant) Rowan; two children and spouses, Jerry C. and Victoria Rowan, Theresa and Keith Novelli; five grandchildren, Jasmine (June), Jason (April), Jenna (Junior), Janie, Amanda (Michael); nine great- grandchildren; a special friend who visited weekly and brought Jerry treats, Tim Ritter; his dog, Lilly. Friends may call Friday Nov 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. A graveside service will be Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in East Union Lawn Cemetery, Navarre.
