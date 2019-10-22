|
Jerry L. Wallar
79, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. He was born in Massillon on July 17, 1940 to the late Clifford and Pearl (Dayton) Wallar and was raised by his aunt and uncle Earl and Ada Schauer. Jerry was a US Navy veteran having served from 1958-1962. He retired in 1995 from the USDA as a meat inspector at Superior and Sugardale Meats. He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Navarre.
On January 14, 1961, he married Gaylia M. Jogerst and she survives. Also surviving are children, Thomas Wallar of Orrville, Ralph and Dana Wallar of Navarre, Kevin and Kathy Wallar of New Philadelphia, Beth Mizer of Navarre, John and Laurie (Graening) Wallar of Navarre and Jennifer and Adam Fritz of Massillon; grandchildren, Ralph Jr., Michael (Leah), Matthew, Daniel, Timothy, Gabriel, Travis and Justin; great grandchildren, Breken, Oliver, Emmeline and Hayden; and a brother, Paul Schauer of Strasburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Schauer; and sisters, Mildred Schauer and Margaret Warner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus, 216 E. Wooster, Street, Navarre. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019