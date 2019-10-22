The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Home
Brewster, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus
216 E. Wooster, Street
Navarre, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wallar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry L. Wallar


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry L. Wallar Obituary
Jerry L. Wallar

79, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. He was born in Massillon on July 17, 1940 to the late Clifford and Pearl (Dayton) Wallar and was raised by his aunt and uncle Earl and Ada Schauer. Jerry was a US Navy veteran having served from 1958-1962. He retired in 1995 from the USDA as a meat inspector at Superior and Sugardale Meats. He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Navarre.

On January 14, 1961, he married Gaylia M. Jogerst and she survives. Also surviving are children, Thomas Wallar of Orrville, Ralph and Dana Wallar of Navarre, Kevin and Kathy Wallar of New Philadelphia, Beth Mizer of Navarre, John and Laurie (Graening) Wallar of Navarre and Jennifer and Adam Fritz of Massillon; grandchildren, Ralph Jr., Michael (Leah), Matthew, Daniel, Timothy, Gabriel, Travis and Justin; great grandchildren, Breken, Oliver, Emmeline and Hayden; and a brother, Paul Schauer of Strasburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Schauer; and sisters, Mildred Schauer and Margaret Warner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus, 216 E. Wooster, Street, Navarre. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now