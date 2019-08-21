|
Jerry Lee Rabbitt
50, passed away on August 18, 2019, following an extended illness. Born on Easter Day in Massillon on April 6, 1969 to Richard and Ruby (Thacker) Rabbitt of Massillon. Jerry was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Class of 1988. He was dedicated to his family and was known for his sense of humor, generous and genuine personality. Jerry enjoyed living life to its fullest and was always up for a good Shenanigan or two, He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Robyne (Street) Rabbitt, whom he married on May 12, 2007; children, Alie Jackson, Paige Rabbitt and Dylan Rabbitt; and a brother Keith Rabbitt.
Friends and family will gather on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019