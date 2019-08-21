The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Jerry Lee Rabbitt


1969 - 2019
Jerry Lee Rabbitt Obituary
Jerry Lee Rabbitt

50, passed away on August 18, 2019, following an extended illness. Born on Easter Day in Massillon on April 6, 1969 to Richard and Ruby (Thacker) Rabbitt of Massillon. Jerry was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Class of 1988. He was dedicated to his family and was known for his sense of humor, generous and genuine personality. Jerry enjoyed living life to its fullest and was always up for a good Shenanigan or two, He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Robyne (Street) Rabbitt, whom he married on May 12, 2007; children, Alie Jackson, Paige Rabbitt and Dylan Rabbitt; and a brother Keith Rabbitt.

Friends and family will gather on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
