Jerry Lynne Nelson-Johnson


1948 - 2020
Jerry Lynne Nelson-Johnson Obituary
Jerry Lynne Nelson-Johnson

71, was born on December 28, 1948 and passed on April 22, 2020. Lynne was taken from us to soon, after a short battle with cancer. Lynne was a great baker and looked forward to holidays and special occasions to bake cookies, cakes and pies for her family. She was a talented crafter, painting and sculpting. Lynne was involved with Peace For Pets to catch feral cats and have them spayed or neutered. She was a cat lady loving her pets, Mama, Pooty and Ms. Kitty. Most of all she was the matriarch of our family. Her love and caring will be deeply missed. Fly with the Angels.

Lynne was a member of a large family preceded in death by brothers, Howard Nelson, Wayne Nelson, Dick Nelson, Ronnie Nelson, Dale Nelson, and Terry Hardie; and sisters Sue Roush, Marilyn Roush, and Beverly Scarpuzzi. Lynne is survived by her loving family, her husband Randy Johnson; sons Scott (Connie) Ream, and Clyde (Judit) Ream; granddaughters Ashley (Steve) Ream, Heather (John) Ream, and Stephanie (Chris) Stewart; beloved great-granddaughter Mayci Lynne; sisters Darlene Roush and Juanita Hudson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lynne will be laid to rest beside her parents, Christ and Gladys Nelson and her daughter Sonja Selby. Lynne's love, light, energy and spirit will be deeply missed. Our hearts will be with her forever.

Private services will be held. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
