Jerry N. Bekeleski (nee Ballinger)Jerry, who loved to be called Nenee by her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and everyone she met, was called home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Jerry was born in Glover Gap, West Virginia on April 25, 1943, to the late John and Beryl (nee Rice) Ballinger and was the youngest of 9 children who all preceded her in death. Jerry devoted her entire life to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those she met along the way. She spent countless hours playing with the kids, coming up with silly games, and making them laugh continuously. One of her greatest sources of joy was shopping and picking up small token gifts for loved ones, friends, and acquaintances just because they were on her mind. No one ever left a visit with her without a trinket to show how much she cared.Left behind to forever miss her are her children: Richard (Michelle) Sanderson, Sarah (David) Day, Billie (Gary) Johnson; grandchildren: Nicholas, Loretta (Juan), Charlene (Mike), Christen (Josh), Jacqueline (Jacob), Sarah (Mackenzie), Alexander (Amy), Michelle, Ricki (Joe), Garrett; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Noah Ray, Noah Nicholas, Carter, Autumn, Ella; god-daughter, Teresa; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A very special celebration of life will be planned at a later time when we are all able to gather safely to honor her precious memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you pick up a small gift and give it to someone unsuspecting to make their day a little brighter, just as she would have, and think of her when they smile.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356