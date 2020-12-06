1/1
JERRY N. (BALLINGER) BEKELESKI
1943 - 2020
Jerry N. Bekeleski (nee Ballinger)

Jerry, who loved to be called Nenee by her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and everyone she met, was called home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Jerry was born in Glover Gap, West Virginia on April 25, 1943, to the late John and Beryl (nee Rice) Ballinger and was the youngest of 9 children who all preceded her in death. Jerry devoted her entire life to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those she met along the way. She spent countless hours playing with the kids, coming up with silly games, and making them laugh continuously. One of her greatest sources of joy was shopping and picking up small token gifts for loved ones, friends, and acquaintances just because they were on her mind. No one ever left a visit with her without a trinket to show how much she cared.

Left behind to forever miss her are her children: Richard (Michelle) Sanderson, Sarah (David) Day, Billie (Gary) Johnson; grandchildren: Nicholas, Loretta (Juan), Charlene (Mike), Christen (Josh), Jacqueline (Jacob), Sarah (Mackenzie), Alexander (Amy), Michelle, Ricki (Joe), Garrett; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Noah Ray, Noah Nicholas, Carter, Autumn, Ella; god-daughter, Teresa; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A very special celebration of life will be planned at a later time when we are all able to gather safely to honor her precious memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you pick up a small gift and give it to someone unsuspecting to make their day a little brighter, just as she would have, and think of her when they smile.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton

