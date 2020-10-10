1/1
JERRY TURNER
1939 - 2020
Jerry Turner

80, of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 24, 1939 to the late Alfred Tesch and Mary Turner Tesch. He and his nine brothers were raised together on a farm in Canal Fulton. He then met and married the love of his life Carolyn Greenawalt on Nov. 4, 1961. They built a loving home together in Canal Fulton where they raised their three children and made decades of happy memories together. Jerry retired with nearly 40 years of service from Firestone Country Club. He then looked forward to spending every waking minute with his loving wife Carolyn. They loved treasure finding excursions to decorate their home, especially Indian and Western artifacts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Tim, Roger, Dan, Robert and Bill Tesch. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn; children: Troy Turner, Jerry Turner, Jr. and Tracey Hayward; granddaughter, Liane; three great-grandchildren; brothers: Don Turner, Ed, Joe and Kenny Tesch; and many extended family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart, great work ethic and especially his passion for his wife, children, family and home. Thank you dad for being the best husband to mom and the best father we could ever hope for.

Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Sunday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
October 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janee Larson
October 9, 2020
I love you grandpa
Liane
