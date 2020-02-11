|
Jesse C. Arnold
Age 82 of Massillon, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born June 24, 1937, in Roanoke, Va., raised by Frances and Woodrow Smith. Jesse retired from Norfolk Southern as a claim agent.
Jesse is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sue (Kanney) Arnold; children, Scott Arnold, Jeff (Amy) Arnold; grandchildren, Brandon, Owen, and Sydney; two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, 3655 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, at 1 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020