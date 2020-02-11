Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
3655 Wales Ave NW
Massillon, OH
Jesse C. Arnold


1937 - 2020
Jesse C. Arnold Obituary
Jesse C. Arnold

Age 82 of Massillon, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born June 24, 1937, in Roanoke, Va., raised by Frances and Woodrow Smith. Jesse retired from Norfolk Southern as a claim agent.

Jesse is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sue (Kanney) Arnold; children, Scott Arnold, Jeff (Amy) Arnold; grandchildren, Brandon, Owen, and Sydney; two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, 3655 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, at 1 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020
