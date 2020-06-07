Jesse J. Anastis



age 54 of Canton, OH, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born on February 2, 1966, he was a graduate of Perry High School and was employed at Laubacher Upholstery for many years. Preceded in death by his father, Peter D. Anastis Sr., he is survived by his wife, Cindy, mother, Suzanna, brother, Peter Jr. (Lindy), sister, Patty Jones, daughter, Jessica; stepdaughters, Kristen (Brett), Jessica (Tim); grandchildren: Jamison, Jace, Madison and Logan, niece Leah and nephew Kyle.



Per his wishes, there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers or memorials, remember him by doing something good for someone you love. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store