Jesse L. Steele
age 80, of Massillon passed away on November 28, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on August 22, 1939; a son of the late Bennie and Susie (Brooks) Steele. He was a graduate of Washington High School and went on to work for Republic Steel for an extended number of years. He married Joanne Maske December of 1984
Jesse was a member of the Massillon Senior Center. He loved watching old western movies and sports. He also enjoyed playing cards.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Keys and Amie Sheegog, and brother Bennie Jr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Joanne; sons Duane Frazier, Tony Newman and Keith Maske; special granddaughter Latoya Maske and special great-grandson Javonte "Tank" Maske; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Robert Steele, Caroline Groce, and Gloria Steele.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Hye officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 am-noon prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2019