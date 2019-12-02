The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse L. Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse L. Steele Obituary
Jesse L. Steele

age 80, of Massillon passed away on November 28, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on August 22, 1939; a son of the late Bennie and Susie (Brooks) Steele. He was a graduate of Washington High School and went on to work for Republic Steel for an extended number of years. He married Joanne Maske December of 1984

Jesse was a member of the Massillon Senior Center. He loved watching old western movies and sports. He also enjoyed playing cards.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Keys and Amie Sheegog, and brother Bennie Jr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Joanne; sons Duane Frazier, Tony Newman and Keith Maske; special granddaughter Latoya Maske and special great-grandson Javonte "Tank" Maske; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Robert Steele, Caroline Groce, and Gloria Steele.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Hye officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 am-noon prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now