|
|
Jesse Osborne
age 37, of Canton went home to be with the Lord, Jesus, Aug. 31, 2019. He was a true Warrior and is deeply missed and dearly loved by his family.
Those who are glad for his life are his sons, Tielor and Kyle; dad, Darrell; mom, Lisa; brother, Jason (Nikki); niece and nephews, Hallie, Evan and Gabe; grandma, Eula; aunt, Regina (Alan); uncles, Scott (Debbie) and Greg; one and only Cat; best fur friend Park Face; and Ryan's mom, Janet. Preceded in death by grandparents; aunt, Kim; and best friend, Ryan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for the family.
Arnold Canton
330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 3, 2019