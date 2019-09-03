Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Jesse Osborne

Jesse Osborne Obituary
Jesse Osborne

age 37, of Canton went home to be with the Lord, Jesus, Aug. 31, 2019. He was a true Warrior and is deeply missed and dearly loved by his family.

Those who are glad for his life are his sons, Tielor and Kyle; dad, Darrell; mom, Lisa; brother, Jason (Nikki); niece and nephews, Hallie, Evan and Gabe; grandma, Eula; aunt, Regina (Alan); uncles, Scott (Debbie) and Greg; one and only Cat; best fur friend Park Face; and Ryan's mom, Janet. Preceded in death by grandparents; aunt, Kim; and best friend, Ryan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for the family.

Arnold Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 3, 2019
