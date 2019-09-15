Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Canal Fulton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JESSIE FINEFROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSIE FINEFROCK


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESSIE FINEFROCK Obituary
Jessie Finefrock

95, of Canal Fulton, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Born on March 24, 1924, to the late James and Laurel (Crosky) Lepley, she was a lifetime resident of Canal Fulton. Jessie was a great card player and loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Delmar Finefrock; and her brothers and sisters.

Jessie is survived by her children: Ken (Linda) Finefrock, Alma Painter, John Finefrock, Dave (Kathy) Finefrock, Lisa (Mike) Randazzo; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will take place WEDNESDAY, 1:00 p.m. at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now