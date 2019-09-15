|
Jessie Finefrock
95, of Canal Fulton, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Born on March 24, 1924, to the late James and Laurel (Crosky) Lepley, she was a lifetime resident of Canal Fulton. Jessie was a great card player and loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Delmar Finefrock; and her brothers and sisters.
Jessie is survived by her children: Ken (Linda) Finefrock, Alma Painter, John Finefrock, Dave (Kathy) Finefrock, Lisa (Mike) Randazzo; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will take place WEDNESDAY, 1:00 p.m. at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019