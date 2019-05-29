Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
JESSIE IRENE (HITE) ZARLENGO

JESSIE IRENE (HITE) ZARLENGO Obituary
Jessie Irene Zarlengo (Hite)

joined the Lord on May 26, 2019. Jessie was born in Ravenswood, WV and grew up in Pomeroy, Ohio, one of ten children. She moved to Canton, Ohio to find her calling which she did. Jessie was proud to have earned her degree in Social Work and retired from Goodwill Industries. Her family never had to worry about food, clothes, or housing for if there was a need, she came running with items she had around the house or checkbook in hand. Her family often teased her about her frugal ways, but every person has been grateful for her help that could only have been possible because she saved everything, including her pennies, in case someone else needed it. She loved listening to blue grass music, antiquing, and crafting.

She is preceded in death by her father Rufus, mother Ethel, brothers Bud, James, Leroy, Earl, and Jack, sisters Betty and Shirley, her husband Dominic, long time companion Joseph Solvey. She is survived by her children Alicia Yost and Paul (Michelle) Zarlengo, granddaughter Shanna Eddy, great grandsons Dorian Yost-Eddy and Aiden Eddy, sisters Audis (Don) Herdmann and Loretta Hite.

Funeral service will be at 10 AM on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 PM on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
