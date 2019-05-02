|
Jessimina Madeline Carbone
1950-2019
Age 68 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1950 in Canton and a 1968 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Her strong will and determination helped her throughout life. Jessimina was employed by Key Bank for 25 years, working in the Trust Department. She took pride in graduating Magna cum laude with a BA in Business Management from Walsh University in 1996.
She is preceded in death by her father, Chester Carbone. Survived by her mother, Margaret Carbone; sisters, Yolanda Curtis of Canton and Anna (Howard) Stark of North Port, Fla.; brothers, Harry (Lucille) Carbone of Bradenton, Fla. and Michael (Mimi) Carbone of Matthews, N.C. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Jennifer Curtis-Bradley and Michelle Barger (goddaughter).
Family and friends will be received at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Memorial Services to begin at 11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Catholic Charities.
