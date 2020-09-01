1/1
JILL L. (HARRIS) SNELL
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill L. (Harris) Snell

passed away August 25, 2020, in Canton, OH. She was born in Canton to the late Wilma (Redd) Harris and Marvin Harris on November 16, 1959. Jill was a 1977 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and was employed at Allen Elementary School as a Pre-Kindergarten Assistant for 16 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Brian Harris. Survivors include her children: Amber Snell, Amara Edmondson (Will) and Amari Snell; sisters: Mindi Harris, Marla Harris-Thompson (Bruce), Tiffany Averette-Smith; brothers, Marvin Harris, Scott Harris and special brother, Bill Dawkins; grandchildren: Jerrell Walker, Jernee Walker, Jimmari Thompson, Aaralyn Snell, Marllie Edmondson, Miyah Edmondson; and great granddaughter, Kamari Jill Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at Hear The Word Ministries/ O'Shyah, 2130 31st N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hear The Word Ministries/ O'Shyah
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hear The Word Ministries/ O'Shyah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved