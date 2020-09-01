Jill L. (Harris) Snell
passed away August 25, 2020, in Canton, OH. She was born in Canton to the late Wilma (Redd) Harris and Marvin Harris on November 16, 1959. Jill was a 1977 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and was employed at Allen Elementary School as a Pre-Kindergarten Assistant for 16 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Brian Harris. Survivors include her children: Amber Snell, Amara Edmondson (Will) and Amari Snell; sisters: Mindi Harris, Marla Harris-Thompson (Bruce), Tiffany Averette-Smith; brothers, Marvin Harris, Scott Harris and special brother, Bill Dawkins; grandchildren: Jerrell Walker, Jernee Walker, Jimmari Thompson, Aaralyn Snell, Marllie Edmondson, Miyah Edmondson; and great granddaughter, Kamari Jill Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at Hear The Word Ministries/ O'Shyah, 2130 31st N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721