Jill Young



(Nee) Martin



A memorial service will be held for Jill Young at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave., North Canton, OH 44714.



A luncheon will follow after the service for family members only, due to



COVID restrictions.



