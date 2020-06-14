Jill Young (nee) Martin
73 of North Canton went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. She passed in her home with family around her after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 29, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio and lived her first 20 years in Vermilion, Ohio where she graduated from Vermilion High School in 1965. She attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida in 1967, majoring in fine arts. She was an artist who had a passion for photography and turned it into her career in 1968. She worked for several studios for the next 14 years, beginning with portrait photography and then moving to commercial and industrial photography where her last job was Department Head over creative and graphics photography for MCI Marketing in Canton, Ohio. She also did freelance work in industrial, portrait and modeling photography. Through all her positions, her creativity and artistic talent was what would shine the brightest. In 1984 she retired at the birth of her son, Joshua to become a stay at home mom. She continued that choice when her daughter, Jennifer was born and never regretted her change in career. Jill always said, "Of all the jobs I have had, the best by far was being a stay at home mom. I cherish every moment playing with and loving my children. I would not have missed it for the world. What a delight they both were to me." Her family and friends were always her priority, as was her heart for God. She was active in her church and touched many lives with her generous, kind and loving spirit. She loved to travel covering the United States from east to west in her journeys, also visiting abroad. She used her love for photography to record her experiences and came home with amazing pictures of all she had seen to tell marvelous stories. She had a curious and friendly nature and made friends easily wherever she went. Many of those friendships lasted a lifetime and were cherished by her. Jill's creativity, artistic ability and love shone through everything she put her hand to. She loved music, cooking, sports, collecting sea glass and had a reverence for nature, finding peace and tranquility on the beach, in the forest, or even in the wind whispering through the grass. She never lost her passion for photography, her many captivating and breathtaking photos are a legacy left to us of the beauty she always saw around her.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Young; son, Joshua Young and daughter Jennifer (Colin) Henry of North Canton, Ohio; Sisters Gayle (Hank) Scott of Rockville, Maryland and Marcia Martin of Vermilion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Martin and Jayne (nee)Krapp of Vermilion, Ohio.
In honoring her wishes, Jill will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
73 of North Canton went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. She passed in her home with family around her after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 29, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio and lived her first 20 years in Vermilion, Ohio where she graduated from Vermilion High School in 1965. She attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida in 1967, majoring in fine arts. She was an artist who had a passion for photography and turned it into her career in 1968. She worked for several studios for the next 14 years, beginning with portrait photography and then moving to commercial and industrial photography where her last job was Department Head over creative and graphics photography for MCI Marketing in Canton, Ohio. She also did freelance work in industrial, portrait and modeling photography. Through all her positions, her creativity and artistic talent was what would shine the brightest. In 1984 she retired at the birth of her son, Joshua to become a stay at home mom. She continued that choice when her daughter, Jennifer was born and never regretted her change in career. Jill always said, "Of all the jobs I have had, the best by far was being a stay at home mom. I cherish every moment playing with and loving my children. I would not have missed it for the world. What a delight they both were to me." Her family and friends were always her priority, as was her heart for God. She was active in her church and touched many lives with her generous, kind and loving spirit. She loved to travel covering the United States from east to west in her journeys, also visiting abroad. She used her love for photography to record her experiences and came home with amazing pictures of all she had seen to tell marvelous stories. She had a curious and friendly nature and made friends easily wherever she went. Many of those friendships lasted a lifetime and were cherished by her. Jill's creativity, artistic ability and love shone through everything she put her hand to. She loved music, cooking, sports, collecting sea glass and had a reverence for nature, finding peace and tranquility on the beach, in the forest, or even in the wind whispering through the grass. She never lost her passion for photography, her many captivating and breathtaking photos are a legacy left to us of the beauty she always saw around her.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Young; son, Joshua Young and daughter Jennifer (Colin) Henry of North Canton, Ohio; Sisters Gayle (Hank) Scott of Rockville, Maryland and Marcia Martin of Vermilion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Martin and Jayne (nee)Krapp of Vermilion, Ohio.
In honoring her wishes, Jill will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.