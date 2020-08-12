Jimmie C. Westfall
86, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, loving wife, Susie J., and son Michael on August 8, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1934, the son of the late Lewis Don and Dola Westfall. Jimmie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a true patriot who loved his family and friends. He retired from D-Con after 20 years of service. Jimmie enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and gardening and outdoor activities with family and friends.
Jimmie is survived by his son, Jimmie (Diane) Westfall II; daughter, Lucinda Westfall; grandchildren: Kayla, Alyssa, and Ryan; and great-grandson, Brayden.
Graveside services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
