JIMMIE D. WOODS
1936 - 2020
Jimmie D. Woods

DALTON – Jimmie D. Woods, age 84, passed away on September 24, 2020. Born on August 30, 1936, in Webster Springs, WV, to the late Darrell and Russie (Green) Woods, he had been a resident of Dalton since1955. A graduate of Webster High School, Jimmie retired from Fleming Foods (formerly McLain Grocery) after 30 years and had worked for A.P. Green Industries for 14 years. He was member of Teamsters Local 92, the Softball Hall of Fame in Canton, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Barberton where he was active with the church's charity work.

Preceded in death by his wife, Joan in 2000; son, Timothy; step-brother, Dink Brake. He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Sally) Woods, Jeffrey (Tina) all of Dalton; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; brother, Junior (Joyce) Woods; sister, Eloise Robinson, both of Massillon, other family and friends.

A private service will be held by the family with burial at Dalton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barberton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 471 Jefferson Ave., Barberton, OH, 44203. Online obituary and guest registry are available at: www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)

Published in The Repository on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
