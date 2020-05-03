Jimmy D.
Sisk, Sr.
10-09-1935 - 04-19-2020
Jimmy D. Sisk Sr., passed away early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, in his sleep from Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Millie and sons, Jon and Jim Sisk Jr. Survived by children, Pam (Ron) Bruder and Terry Sisk; daughter-in-law, Gail Sisk; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by
Cox- McNulty Funeral Home , BARBERTON
330-745-3311
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.