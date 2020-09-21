1/1
Jimmy G. White
1946 - 2020
Jimmy G. White

age 73, passed away at Aultman Hospital, September 19, 2020. He was born November 28, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee to James and Dimple (Murray) White. He graduated from Marlington High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea. Jimmy was known for his dancing and being a social butterfly. He loved to camp, cook, and would help anyone at a moments notice.

He is survived by his children Dawn White, and James White; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Royce (Deborah) White and Jerry (Billie) White; and John Fillinger. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Rick White

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 23 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville from 12-1 PM, funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Ken Baker officiating. Final resting place is Marlboro Cemetery.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
