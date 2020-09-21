Jimmy G. Whiteage 73, passed away at Aultman Hospital, September 19, 2020. He was born November 28, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee to James and Dimple (Murray) White. He graduated from Marlington High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea. Jimmy was known for his dancing and being a social butterfly. He loved to camp, cook, and would help anyone at a moments notice.He is survived by his children Dawn White, and James White; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Royce (Deborah) White and Jerry (Billie) White; and John Fillinger. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Rick WhiteCalling hours will be Wednesday, September 23 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville from 12-1 PM, funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Ken Baker officiating. Final resting place is Marlboro Cemetery.Arnold - Hartville330-877-9364