Jo Ann Jones
Jo Ann Jones

88, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Canton Christian Home. She was born in Canton on Aug. 26, 1931 to the late Joseph and Julia Patterson. She was a graduate of Martins Ferry High School, where she was Salutatorian and also recognized for earning an invitation to Girls State. Jo Ann went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Education from West Liberty University. She was a teacher in the Perry Local Schools for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Following her retirement, Jo Ann was a consultant for Longaberger Baskets for many years. She was a charter member of Perry Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bartow C. Jones. Jo Ann leaves her children, Michael (Ronda) Jones, Beth (Ron) Schall and Mark Jones; grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Lauren Jones and Brittany (Steve) Krajewski; and great-grandchildren, Audra and Paxton. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Canton Christian Home for the compassionate care given to Jo Ann during her four years there.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. A private burial service will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canton Christian Home or to Perry Christian Church. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
