Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. A private burial service will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canton Christian Home or to Perry Christian Church. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit



Reed Funeral Home,



330-477-6721

