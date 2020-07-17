Jo Ann Jones
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. A private burial service will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canton Christian Home or to Perry Christian Church. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jul. 17, 2020.